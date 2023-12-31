Contrasting Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49% Gogoro -17.49% -33.87% -11.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($42.98) -0.01 Gogoro $353.78 million 1.78 -$98.91 million ($0.25) -10.32

Gogoro has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogoro beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

