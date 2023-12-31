Contrasting Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapStar Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.81 $39.02 million $1.57 11.94 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $4.80 million $2.61 5.27

CapStar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.5% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CapStar Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 19.13% 9.57% 1.05% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CapStar Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential downside of 12.29%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CapStar Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CapStar Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers personal loans; accounts receivable; advanced restaurant financing; commercial loan, real estate loan, small business administration, term loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.