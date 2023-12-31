Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Copart were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 5,129,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.