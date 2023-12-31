Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,988 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Perrigo worth $65,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 1,132,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,099. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

