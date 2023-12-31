Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 219,580 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,580 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $61,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 671,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,472. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

