Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $58,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,132. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

