Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Churchill Downs worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 255,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

