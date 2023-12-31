Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 5.46% of Shoe Carnival worth $35,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $7,677,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,613,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 135,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $30.94.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

