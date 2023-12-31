Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.08% of Cohen & Steers worth $63,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 116,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

