Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,814,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.51. The stock had a trading volume of 136,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,184. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

