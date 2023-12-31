Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $34,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 441,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

