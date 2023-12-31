Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

