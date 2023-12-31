Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $28,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.42 and a 200 day moving average of $269.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

