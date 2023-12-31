Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Encompass Health worth $85,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,156,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. 431,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,697. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.