Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $42,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 265.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 148,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,575. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

