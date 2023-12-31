Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $37.06 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,743 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.05. 148,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average of $435.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $478.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.