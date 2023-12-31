Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $56.68 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $56,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 558,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

