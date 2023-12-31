Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $67.26 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $67,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

Air Lease stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 435,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

