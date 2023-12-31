Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.41% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $44,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 134,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.72%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

