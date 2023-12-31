Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,280 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $55,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 257,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $2,289,217. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

