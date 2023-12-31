Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,471 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of TransUnion worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $68.71. 780,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

