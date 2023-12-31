Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $49,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.68. 188,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $295.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.