Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,340 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane makes up 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $88,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLNE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,526. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.