Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,039 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Bank OZK worth $68,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.83. 622,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

