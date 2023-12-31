Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 92,708 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,708 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Stevanato Group worth $52,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN traded down €0.38 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €27.29 ($29.99). 106,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €17.31 ($19.02) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). The business had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STVN. Stephens assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.90).

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

