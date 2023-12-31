Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,579 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $76,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 513,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

