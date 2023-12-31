Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Corbion Stock Down 1.8 %
Corbion stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. Corbion has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.
About Corbion
