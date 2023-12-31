Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Corbion Stock Down 1.8 %

Corbion stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. Corbion has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

