Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

CLABF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

