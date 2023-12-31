CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCard Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CoreCard stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.62.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). CoreCard had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading

