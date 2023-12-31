Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. 136,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,383. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

