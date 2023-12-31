Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

