CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 84.1% in December

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,061. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
