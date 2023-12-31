CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 84.1% in December

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,061. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

