Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crexendo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 586,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,354. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. Analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 135.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.