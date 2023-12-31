Critical Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fisker alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $340,000.00 1,804.35 -$547.50 million ($1.44) -1.22 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Fisker and Arrival’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fisker has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 4 2 4 0 2.00 Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 223.81%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Arrival.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -638.74% -113.17% -26.22% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fisker beats Arrival on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Arrival

(Get Free Report)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.