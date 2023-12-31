Critical Survey: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) vs. Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Savers Value Village and CloudCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 58.95%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than CloudCommerce.

This table compares Savers Value Village and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and CloudCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.94 $84.72 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.44 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.43

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About CloudCommerce

(Get Free Report)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.