Critical Survey: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 21.98% 35.50% 12.23% Frontier Communications Parent 2.90% 3.22% 0.86%

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $88.63 billion 0.05 $255.55 million $0.92 5.23 Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 1.08 $441.00 million $0.68 37.26

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, a television platform; fizy, a digital music platform; YaaniMail, a local e-mail service; GAME+; Iste Suit; BiP; smart legal documentation automation; Chatbot; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

