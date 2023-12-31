Critical Survey: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67

TXO Partners presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 68.68%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.27 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group $18.41 billion 1.13 $6.50 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Woodside Energy Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

