CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CSLM Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 928,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM remained flat at $10.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. CSLM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.