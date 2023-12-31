CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

CTO stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $393.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -353.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

