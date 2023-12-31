Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cuentas Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 16,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,459. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 545.35% and a negative return on equity of 692.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. ( NASDAQ:CUEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

