Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cuentas Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 16,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,459. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 545.35% and a negative return on equity of 692.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas
Cuentas Company Profile
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cuentas
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.