CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 256,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,538. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 103.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

