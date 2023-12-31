CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CVS opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.