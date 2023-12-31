CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 211,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CXApp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CXApp

CXApp Trading Down 5.1 %

CXApp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 404,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CXApp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of CXApp at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.