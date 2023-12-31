CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CXApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CXApp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in CXApp by 796.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CXApp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 577,124 shares in the last quarter.

CXApp Stock Performance

CXApp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,959. CXApp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

