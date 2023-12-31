CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $219.05 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

