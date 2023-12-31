Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised Cyclo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,134. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.04. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,037.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.53%.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

