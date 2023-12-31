Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised Cyclo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cyclo Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,134. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.04. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,037.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.53%.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.