Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cyfrowy Polsat
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.