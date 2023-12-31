Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in December

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYFWF remained flat at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

