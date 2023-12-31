Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,450. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $869.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

