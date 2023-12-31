Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daily Journal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.83. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.16.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daily Journal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

