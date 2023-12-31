Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Up 27.1% in December

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $212,677.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of DAKT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $391.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

